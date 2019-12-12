News Release: City Report Highlights Barriers to Affordable Housing

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Report Highlights Barriers to Affordable Housing

GREENSBORO, NC (December 12, 2019) – The City’s Neighborhood Development Department recently released a report detailing fair housing complaint patterns in Greensboro.

Residents are urged to:

* Read the report, called Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=44115> (AI), which was created with previous input from residents and community partners.

* Stay updated on how you can get involved in the second phase of community engagement by joining the conversation online. Follow @GSONeighborhoodDevelopment and the hashtag #HousingGSO on Facebook. Or, contact Neighborhood Development’s Caitlin Bowers, community development analyst, by email<mailto:Caitlin.Bowers@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=AI%20Feedback> or at 336-433-7266.

“The AI supports the need for a long-term City-wide fair housing plan. It emphasizes major barriers that have historically blocked access to affordable housing in Greensboro, such as adequate housing, segregation practices, economic stability, and lack of accommodations for persons with disabilities,” said Bowers.

The AI is one of Neighborhood Development Department’s first steps in launching Housing GSO, a 10-year affordable housing plan to improve access to, and the condition of, affordable housing for Greensboro residents.

