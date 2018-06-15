News Release: City Releases Latest Growth and Development Trends Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dana Clukey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-412-5759

City Releases Latest Growth and Development Trends Report

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2018) – The Planning Department’s latest Growth and Development Trends Report highlights some of the work that has been done in preparation for the update to the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Connections 2025. This process, called PLANIT GSO, will create a vision for the City’s growth and development over the next 20 years.

This trends report summarizes some of the most important data and trends shaping Greensboro. A few examples are:

* Manufacturing employment decreased 23 percent from 2000-15.

* In a recent survey, two-thirds of Greensboro residents say that having sidewalks and places to walk to are very important in deciding where to live, compared to only half of national respondents.

* Household size is shrinking; 67 percent of Greensboro households consist of one to two people.

“We are living in an age of rapid change, but that will allow Greensboro to continue to grow into a more diverse and vibrant city,” said Planning Director Sue Schwartz. “Walkability and the changing economy are not just buzz words or fads. They are signaling a desire and a need for more options for where and how people live.”

The latest trends report and past issues are available on this Web page. Learn more about PLANIT on this Web page.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.