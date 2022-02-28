News Release: City Releases Fifth GSO2040 Implementation Update

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Releases Fifth GSO2040 Implementation Update

GREENSBORO, NC (February 28, 2022) – The Planning Department’s latest quarterly GSO2040 Comprehensive Plan report<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/51995/637813987317205121> shows how a variety of City departments are making progress toward the plan’s “Six Big Ideas<online.encodeplus.com/regs/greensboro-nc-comp/page/six-big-ideas>.” The report is now online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/gso2040>, along with other current comp plan information.

This report, the first quarterly update of 2022, summarizes some of the most important news shaping Greensboro. A few examples are:

* Toyota is investing $1.29 billion at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, strengthening NC’s position as a leader in the nation’s growing, clean energy economy.

* Boom Supersonic is building an LEED-certified manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport, which is expected to create more than 1,740 jobs and bring an investment of more than $500 million.

* The Downtown Greenway has received federal funding to begin construction of Phase 4 of the four-mile loop connecting neighborhoods, businesses, entertainment, sports facilities, and schools.

Stay up-to-date on GSO2040<online.encodeplus.com/regs/greensboro-nc-comp/> implementation by signing up to receive an e-mail whenever a new report is posted online. Fill out your contact information on the e-Notify page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-news/e-notify> and select “GSO2040” in the News section to subscribe.

