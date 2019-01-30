News Release: City Releases 2016 Housing Bond Progress Report

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Stan Wilson

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2509

City Releases 2016 Housing Bond Progress Report

GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2019) – A total of $25 million in housing bond funds were projected to be spent over a five year period and impact 1,007 low-to-moderate income households by rehabilitating existing units, creating new units, creating new homeownership opportunities and leveraging $54 million in investment from other sources.

The report (attached) provides an update as of December 31, 2018, and reflects the completion at of 514 units, approved by City Council for financing, with $80 million of investment from private and other funds for these housing development projects.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.