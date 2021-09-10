News Release: City Redistricting Committee Holds Virtual Meeting September 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Redistricting Committee Holds Virtual Meeting September 15

GREENSBORO, NC (September 10, 2021) – Greensboro’s newly formed Redistricting Committee holds its first meeting online from 7-8:30 pm Wednesday, September 15. The meeting will cover what redistricting City Council districts involves, the timeframe for the process, and what opportunities will exist for the public to participate.

Watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube at youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC.

At its August 31 meeting, City Council approved hiring a consultant to expedite the process and tapping seven local non-partisan groups to each appoint a member to the committee. Its task is to advise City Council about which, if any, district lines need redrawing based on 2020 Census data to reduce disparity among the five districts.

