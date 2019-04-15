News Release: City Recognizes National Community Development Week April 22-26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Recognizes National Community Development Week April 22-26

GREENSBORO, NC (April 15, 2019) – The City’s Neighborhood Development Department is recognizing the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships programs by participating in National Community Development Week from April 22-26. The week-long celebration brings together residents, government officials, and beneficiaries to spread the word about these US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs.

Learn about how these two and other federal housing programs help Greensboro’s most vulnerable residents and improve the overall conditions of local neighborhoods by visiting www.greensboro-nc.gov/FederalFunding<www.greensboro-nc.gov/FederalFunding>.

In recognition of National Community Development Week, Neighborhood Development has partnered with HUD to host a day-long, free informational and training event called Making Homes Safer. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Homes<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Homes>. Registration is still open for most of the information sessions, classes and certification training sessions at www.eventbrite.com/e/making-homes-safer-tickets-57744353917<www.eventbrite.com/e/making-homes-safer-tickets-57744353917>.

CDBG Program Accomplishments in Greensboro

From fiscal years 2013-17, about $10.2 million in CDBG funding has been invested in the Greensboro community. This investment has leveraged about $11.2 million in additional funding.

During this time, 22,079 people have been served by the program. A total of 203 housing units, 11 businesses, and five public facilities have received CDBG assistance. Also, 79 jobs have been created or retained in relation to this investment.

Important results: CDBG dollars have funded Greensboro programs such as homebuyer education, housing rehabilitation, homelessness prevention, and economic development activities (including the S. Elm Street redevelopment).

HOME Program Accomplishments in Greensboro

From fiscal years 2013-17, about $2.1 million in HOME funding has been invested in the community. This investment has leveraged about $22.3 million in additional funding.

During this time, 332 housing units have received HOME assistance.

Important results: HOME dollars have funded Greensboro programs such as housing rehabilitation, housing development, and down payment assistance.

