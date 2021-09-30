News Release: City Receives State Award for GSO2040 Comp Plan

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Receives State Award for GSO2040 Comp Plan

GREENSBORO, NC (September 30, 2021) – The City has received the 2021 Marvin Collins Planning Award for a Comprehensive Plan (APA-NC) from the NC chapter of the American Planning Association in recognition of the science and art of planning.

The comprehensive plan, titled GSO2040<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/planning/gso2040>, was recognized as a creative, online interactive document with videos, maps and cross-references with the City’s Land Development Ordinance, according to the association. The creation of the plan was a multi-year project for the lead City department, Planning.

“This award validates our philosophy that a comp plan requires a full community approach, since it is a literal roadmap for how to become a city of lasting value with opportunities for all residents and visitors,” says Sue Schwartz, director of the Planning Department.

GSO2040, which outlines how Greensboro should develop in the next 20 years, was created with input from many public events and work sessions, public talks with nationally known development and planning experts, and input and assistance from most of the City’s departments and offices.

