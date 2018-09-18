News Release: City Provides Statement Regarding ACLU’s Charges against Facebook

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
City Provides Statement Regarding ACLU’s Charges against Facebook
GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2018) – The City of Greensboro has issued a statement in response to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filing charges against Facebook and 10 other organizations, including the City, for age and gender discrimination in employment advertisements:
“The City of Greensboro is an equal opportunity employer that seeks to have a diverse workforce, reflective of the community it serves. This organization uses multiple techniques to broaden opportunities for applying and encourages diversity within our workforce. We will not accept generalized accusations that represent anything less than that.”
