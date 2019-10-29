News Release: City Promotes Awareness and Importance of US Census 2020

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sue Schwartz

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2149

City Promotes Awareness and Importance of US Census 2020

GREENSBORO, NC (October 29, 2019) – The 2020 US Census is a national survey conducted every 10 years, as mandated by the US Constitution, to count every resident in the United States. Federal law protects the confidentiality of everyone who fills out a census questionnaire. All Greensboro residents should participate, regardless of age, race or citizenship status.

“The US Census is vital to our city’s growth,” says David Parrish, city manager. “It’s important you get counted and spread the word because this census count affects how much federal funding Greensboro gets for various programs for the next 10 years.”

According to NC Counts Coalition<www.nccensus.org/about-the-census#why-it-matters>, NC could lose about $16,000 in federal funding over a 10-year period for each NC resident who is not counted in the 2020 Census.

That’s why the City of Greensboro has partnered with the US Census Bureau to support the decennial census and is working to ensure our community is accurately represented. The City’s tagline for the upcoming census is “Every Body Counts.”

Having an accurate head count of the people in the country, state, county and city and what their needs are or may be in the next 10 years, helps the government budget appropriate funding for needed services.

Those services include building new roads and repairing current ones, updating aging utility infrastructure such as water and sewer systems, opening more schools and medical facilities, and increasing emergency services, to name a few.

Visit the City’s census Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census> to learn more. On this page you will find commonly asked questions and answers about the decennial census, videos about the census and why it is important, and links to printable 2020 Census information sheets.

City officials are asking you to please share this information at home and work, and in your neighborhoods, local businesses, schools, places of worship, etc.

Also, “like” and share the City’s “Census Sunday” Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro> posts that each week lists another way decennial census data is used.

Stay up-to-date on local US Census 2020 news by signing up to receive City e-mails whenever new information is posted on the City’s Census Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/residents/us-census-2020>. Fill out your contact information on the e-Notify page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-news/e-notify> and select “Census” in both the Calendar and News sections.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.