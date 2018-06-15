News Release: City Playgrounds and Other Locations Offer Free Meals this Summer

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Playgrounds and Other Locations Offer Free Meals this Summer

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2018) – This summer, Greensboro children may get free breakfast and lunch at locations across the city, including local parks, recreation centers and schools.

City Playgrounds

Lunch offered Mondays through Thursdays, June 25 to August 9 as part of ENERGY in the Park , the supervised summer playground program, 10 am to 3 pm.

Locations:

n Arlington Park, 1201 Bellevue St.

n Douglas Park, 705 Douglas Park St.

n Eastside Park, 429 Gillespie St.

n Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

n Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.

n Heath Park, Holts Chapel Rd.

n Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.

Parks, Recreation Centers and Other Community Locations

Lunch offered 11:30 am to 12:30 pm from June 19 through August 9.

Locations serving Mondays through Thursdays:

n Ashleigh Apartments, 3128 Utah Pl.

n Barber Park, 1500 Dans Rd.

n Claremont Homes, 2411 Philips Ave.

n Guilford County WIC, 1110 E. Wendover Ave.

n Keely Park, 4100 Keely Rd.

n McConnell Crossing, 3529 McConnell Rd.

n Monroe’s Mobile Home Park, 955 Halsbrook Rd.

n Northland Apartments, 3319 N. O’Henry Blvd.

n Northwind Apartments, 1373 Lees Chapel Rd.

n Ray Warren Homes, 1306 E. Gate City Blvd.

n Smith Homes, 707 W. Florida St.

n Sumner Ridge Apartments, 4452 Old Randleman Rd.

n Turnbridge Apartments, 5003 Turnbridge Circle

n Windhill Court Apartments, 201 Windhill Ct.

n Woodlake Mobile Home Park, 5418 Country Club Rd.

n Woodland Height Apartment, 201 Sandbar Circle

Locations serving Mondays through Fridays:

Locations below will also serve meals on Fridays starting June 22 through August 10. Lunch offered 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

n Claremont Courts, 2411 Phillips Ave.

n Foust Elementary School, 2610 Floyd St.

n Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St.

n Ray Warren Homes, 1306 E. Gate City Blvd.

n Smith Homes, 707 W. Florida St.

n Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

n Wiley Elementary School, 600 W. Terrell St.

Local Schools

Breakfast (8:30-9:30 am) and lunch (11:30 am to 12:30 pm) offered June 19 to August 9, unless otherwise noted.

Locations serving Mondays through Thursdays:

n Alderman Elementary School, 4211 Chateau Dr.

n Allen Middle School, 1108 Glendale Dr.

n Archer Elementary School, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd.

n Dudley High School, 1200 Lincoln St.

n Foust Elementary School, 2610 Floyd St.

n Hairston Middle School, 3911 Naco Rd.

n Hunter Elementary School, 1305 Merritt Dr.

n Irving Park Elementary, 1310 Sunset Dr.

n Jackson Middle School, 2200 Ontario St.

n Jones Elementary School, 502 South St.

n Morehead Elementary School, 4639 Tower Rd.

n Newcomers School, 411 Friendway Rd.

n Peck Elementary School, 1601 Florida St.

n Rankin Elementary School, 1501 Spry St.

n Swann Middle School, 811 Cypress St.

n Washington Montessori Elementary School, 1110 E. Washington St.

n Wiley Elementary School, 600 Terrell St.

The summer meals program is a partnership between Guilford County School’s Nutrition Department, US Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, and City of Greensboro, with collaboration and support from the Parks and Recreation Community Food Task Force, Out of the Garden Project and other agencies. Greensboro Parks and Recreation also provides free meals to children participating in its recreation center day camps, All-Star Sports Camp and counselor-in-training program .

