News Release: City Playgrounds and Other Locations Offer Free Meals This Summer

City Playgrounds and Other Locations Offer Free Meals This Summer

GREENSBORO, NC (June 10, 2019) – This summer, Greensboro children may get free breakfast and lunch at locations across the city, including local parks, recreation centers and schools.

City Playgrounds

Lunch offered Mondays through Thursdays, June 24 to August 8, as part of ENERGY at the Park, the supervised summer playground program, 10 am to 3 pm.

Locations:

n Arlington Park, 1201 Bellevue St.

n Douglas Park, 705 Douglas Park St.

n Eastside Park, 429 Gillespie St.

n Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

n Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.

n Heath Park, Holts Chapel Rd.

n Rosewood Park, 1324 Mayfair Ave.

n Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr

Parks, Recreation Centers and Other Community Locations

Locations below will offer lunch Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, June 13 to August 13.

Locations:

n Ashleigh Apartments, 3128 Utah Pl.

n Autumn Forest Trailer Park, 3700 Autumn Forest Dr.

n Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr.

n Guilford County WIC, 1110 E. Wendover Ave.

n Keely Park, 4100 Keely Rd.

n McConnell Crossing, 3529 McConnell Rd.

n Northeast Park, 3421 NE Park Dr.

n Northland Apartments, 3319 North O’Henry Blvd.

n Northwind Apartments, 1373 Lees Chapel Rd.

n Turnbridge Apartments, 5003 Turnbridge Cir.

n Windhill Court Apartments, 201 Windhill Ct.

Locations below will serve meals Mondays through Fridays, June 21 through to August 9. Lunch offered 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Locations:

n Claremont Courts, 2411 Phillips Ave.

n Foust Elementary School, 2610 Floyd St.

n Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St.

n River Birch Homes, 312 North Swing Rd.

n Smith Homes, 707 W. Florida St

n Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St.

Local Schools

Breakfast (9-10 am) and lunch (12-1 pm) offered June 13 to August 13.

Locations serving Mondays through Thursdays:

n Alderman Elementary School, 4211 Chateau Dr.

n Allen Middle School, 1108 Glendale Dr.

n Archer Elementary School, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd.

n Bluford Elementary School, 1901 Tucalossa St.

n Dudley High School, 1200 Lincoln St.

n Foust Elementary School, 2610 Floyd St.

n Hairston Middle School, 3911 Naco Rd.

n Hunter Elementary School, 1305 Merritt Dr.

n Irving Park Elementary, 1310 Sunset Dr.

n Jackson Middle School, 2200 Ontario St.

n Jones Elementary School, 502 South St.

n Morehead Elementary School, 4639 Tower Rd.

n Peck Elementary School, 1601 Florida St.

n Rankin Elementary School, 1501 Spry St.

n Swann Middle School, 811 Cypress St.

n Washington Montessori Elementary School, 1110 E. Washington St.

n Wiley Elementary School, 600 Terrell St.

The summer meals program is a partnership between Guilford County Schools Nutrition Department, the US Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, and the City of Greensboro, with collaboration and support from the Community Food Task Force, Out of the Garden Project and other agencies. Greensboro Parks and Recreation also provides free meals to children participating in its recreation center day camps, All-Star Sports Camp and counselor-in-training program.

