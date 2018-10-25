News Release: City Partner Offering Vital Document Storage Service for Residents

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Partner Offering Vital Document Storage Service for Residents

GREENSBORO, NC (October 25, 2018) – This year, many Greensboro residents learned the hard way that easy access to their vital documents like insurance policies, birth certificates, and car titles, is crucial during post-emergency situations. That’s why Housing Consultants Group (HCG), a partner member of Storm Recovery Resources with the City of Greensboro, is offering to scan onto flash drives your vital documents on November 8 and 10.

The Flash Drive events are free to anyone who suffered reportable damage during April’s tornado, September’s Hurricane Florence and this month’s Tropical Storm Michael. The cost to all other residents is $10. Flash drives will be provided to each family for their document storage.

The events take place from 9 am to 6 pm Thursday, November 8, and 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, November 10, both at the Greensboro Housing Hub, 1031 Summit Ave., second floor Learning Lab.

Call HCG at 336-553-0946 to register for a 15-minute time slot and get a list of suggested vital documents to have scanned. Registration is preferred, but not mandatory.

According to Sofia Crisp, HCG executive director, all documents will be scanned face down in front of a resident and all scans will be deleted as soon as they are saved onto a flash drive given immediately to the resident.

“During this year’s weather-related emergencies, we unfortunately saw too many families who lost everything to high winds, home damage, flooding, including important documents that would have helped quicken agencies’ abilities to begin long-term recovery efforts for the families,” Crisp says. And that’s where the idea for these Flash Drive events came about.

For more information about these events, call HCG at 336-553-0946.

