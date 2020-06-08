News Release: City Parks Offer Free Meals Beginning June 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Michelle Gill-Moffat

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4588

City Parks Offer Free Meals Beginning June 15

GREENSBORO, NC (June 8, 2020) – Three City neighborhood parks – Hannaford, Maywood, and Woodmere – will offer free grab and go lunches for people 18 and under from 12-1 pm, Mondays through Thursdays, from June 15 to July 30. Two meals will be provided on Thursdays. For other meal distribution locations across Guilford County, visit the Guilford County Schools website<www.gcsnc.com/Page/64434> throughout the summer.

Parks and Recreation Meal Locations:

* Hannaford Park, 1701 Hannaford St.

* Maywood Park, 2009 Maywood St.

* Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.

This summer meals program is a partnership between Guilford County Schools Nutrition Department, the US Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program, and the City of Greensboro.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.