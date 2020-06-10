News Release: City Parking Decks Resume Normal Operations June 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
City Parking Decks Resume Normal Operations June 15
GREENSBORO, NC (June 9, 2020) – As part of North Carolina’s phased reopening, the City of Greensboro downtown parking decks will resume normal operations on Monday, June 15. Hourly parkers will be charged the regular rates. The first hour is free and then it costs $1 per hour from 8 am to 6 pm. Parking is free from 6-9 pm. Beginning at 9 pm and until 3 am, parkers are charged $2 upon entry.
