News Release: City Opens New Recycling Drop-off Sites

City Opens New Recycling Drop-off Sites
GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2019) – Greensboro now offers recycling drop-off sites at the White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station for paper, cardboard, metal, plastic and glass. The drop-off sites are for residents who have too much recycling for their regular residential containers. This service is free for City residents and $10 for non-residents.
Proof of residency is required. When you arrive, proceed to the scale house window for unloading instructions.
Locations and Hours
* White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.
Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 7:50 am to 4:50 pm; Saturdays from 7 am to 1 pm
* Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd.
Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 6 am to 6 pm; Saturdays from 7 am to 1 pm
The City also offers six other locations for recycling glass only<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle/reset-recycle>.
For more information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle<www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle>. Stay up-to-date on the latest solid waste new by downloading the GSO Collects mobile app.
