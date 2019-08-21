News Release: City Opens New Recycling Drop-off Sites

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Tori Carle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2053

City Opens New Recycling Drop-off Sites

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2019) – Greensboro now offers recycling drop-off sites at the White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station for paper, cardboard, metal, plastic and glass. The drop-off sites are for residents who have too much recycling for their regular residential containers. This service is free for City residents and $10 for non-residents.

Proof of residency is required. When you arrive, proceed to the scale house window for unloading instructions.

Locations and Hours

* White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 7:50 am to 4:50 pm; Saturdays from 7 am to 1 pm

* Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd.

Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 6 am to 6 pm; Saturdays from 7 am to 1 pm

The City also offers six other locations for recycling glass only<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle/reset-recycle>.

For more information on changes to Greensboro recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle<www.greensboro-nc.gov/resetrecycle>. Stay up-to-date on the latest solid waste new by downloading the GSO Collects mobile app.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.