News Release: City Offices Opening at 10 am February 19

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

City Offices Opening at 10 am February 19

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2021) – Due to the winter storm, City of Greensboro offices will open at 10 am, Friday, February 19. The operational status of City parks, libraries and other services will be evaluated and further delayed openings or extended closures will be announced, if needed.

City crews continue to treat bridges, overpasses and other icy areas. Motorists are reminded to drive slowly and carefully throughout the morning hours.

A full list of City facility closings, meeting cancellations, and service changes are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/weather-related-closings-schedule-changes>.

