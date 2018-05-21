News Release: City Offices Closed May 28 in Observance of Memorial Day

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Offices Closed May 28 in Observance of Memorial Day

GREENSBORO, NC (May 21, 2018) – City offices are closed on Monday, May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Monday, May 28. Monday’s collections take place Tuesday, May 29, and Tuesday’s collections take place Wednesday, May 30.

* The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Monday, May 28.

* The Greensboro Public Libraries and the Greensboro History Museum are closed on Monday, May 28.

* On Monday, May 28, GTA will operate on a Saturday schedule hourly from 6 am to 10 pm. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. SCAT will offer services on a Saturday schedule from 6 am to 10 pm.

* Greensboro Parks and Recreation administrative offices, community recreation centers, Lake Higgins, Greensboro Sportsplex, Smith Senior Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, City Arts, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, City Beautiful, and Greensboro Youth Council are closed Monday, May 28. All City parks, gardens, trails, cemeteries, Gillespie Golf Course, Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend are open to the public. City pools at Lindley, Peeler, Warnersville and Windsor Recreation Centers are open from 1-5 pm from Saturday, May 26 through Monday, May 28. Spraygrounds at Barber and Keeley Parks open for the season on Saturday, May 26; holiday weekend hours are Saturday and Monday, 11 am to 6 pm, Sunday 1-6 pm.

* Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and on weekends. Water customers can call 336-373-CITY (2489) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

