News Release: City Offices Closed Due to Inclement Weather

City Offices Closed Due to Inclement Weather

GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2021) – Due to the continued predictions of freezing rain throughout the day, City of Greensboro offices and facilities will now remain closed, Thursday, February 18.

A full list of City facility closings, meeting cancellations, and service changes are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/weather-related-closings-schedule-changeswww.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates>.

Residents can still use the City’s online system to pay water bills, parking fines or permits online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/services/online-payments-services>.

Residents can also call the following for these services:

* Police – 911 (emergencies only) or 336-373-2222, menu option #3 (non-emergencies)

* Water Resources (emergencies only) – 336-373-2033

