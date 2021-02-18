News Release: City Offices Closed Due to Inclement Weather

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City Offices Closed Due to Inclement Weather
GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2021) – Due to the continued predictions of freezing rain throughout the day, City of Greensboro offices and facilities will now remain closed, Thursday, February 18.
A full list of City facility closings, meeting cancellations, and service changes are available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/weather-related-closings-schedule-changeswww.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates>.
Residents can still use the City’s online system to pay water bills, parking fines or permits online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/services/online-payments-services>.
Residents can also call the following for these services:
* Police – 911 (emergencies only) or 336-373-2222, menu option #3 (non-emergencies)
* Water Resources (emergencies only) – 336-373-2033
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
