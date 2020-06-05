News Release: City Offices and Service Changes Begin June 8

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Offices and Service Changes Begin June 8

GREENSBORO, NC (June 5, 2020) – As North Carolina’s phased reopening continues, the following City offices and services will change beginning Monday, June 8. Residents are still encouraged to do as much business as possible over the phone or online and stay home if they are sick. While visiting City facilities, look for signs indicating new social distancing guidelines.

* City Offices: The Melvin Municipal Office Building (MMOB), 300 W. Washington St.; Parks and Recreation headquarters, 1001 Fourth St.; and Police headquarters, 100 E. Police Pl.; will be open normal business hours.

* Neighborhood Development: Staff are working normal business hours but may not be physically in their regular offices. Call the Neighborhood Development main number at 336-373-2349 or contact staff directly to make an appointment. Call 336-373-2111 for Code Compliance assistance.

* Planning Department: Staff are working normal business hours but may not be physically in their regular offices. Call 336-373-2144 to make an appointment with the appropriate staff person to discuss matters related to Zoning, Historic Preservation, Redevelopment Commission, Economic Development, or other Planning Department issues.

* Trash & Yard Waste: The White Street Landfill, 2503 White St., will return to normal hours of 7:50 am to 4:50 pm Mondays through Fridays, and 7 am to 1 pm Saturdays. The Solid Waste Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Rd., will begin new hours of operation, 6 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays and 7 am to 1 pm Saturdays. Residents no longer need to make an appointment for bulk waste pickup. Bulk items will be automatically picked up every other week on your recycling day.

* Water & Sewer Services: Water Resources in-person customer service and collections staff are available at MMOB, 300 W. Washington St., weekdays 8 am to 5 pm. The Kitchen Operations Center lobby and customer service area are closed for renovations designed to keep customers and employees safe due to COVID-19. Currently, there are no fees for residents who pay their water bill online or via telephone. The payment drop-box is also available at the Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

For more information about City service changes related to COVID-19, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.