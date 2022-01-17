News Release: City Offices and Facilities to Remain Closed January 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Offices and Facilities to Remain Closed January 18

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2022) – Due to the inclement weather and impassable roads, City of Greensboro offices and facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, January 18. The closings include parks and recreation centers, libraries, and offices, including the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

Employees who are service critical will report for duty in an effort to continue state of emergency operations. Staff who can work remotely are asked to telecommute.

While significant progress has been made with clearing the roads, many roads still pose a threat and will likely freeze again overnight. The safety of the public and City employees is of the utmost importance. Please stay off the roads, if possible, to allow crews to continue working unhindered.

A full list of City facility closings, meeting cancellations, and service changes will be updated online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/i-want-to/learn-about/weather-related-closings-schedule-changes>. Many City services can be accessed online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/services<www.greensboro-nc.gov/services>.

