News Release: City Offers Second Webinar About Funding Relief Options for Small Businesses

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Maria Hicks-Few

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-5661

City Offers Second Webinar About Funding Relief Options for Small Businesses

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2020) – Due to overwhelming interest, the City of Greensboro’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is offering a second free, online webinar from 10-11 am, Friday, May 1 focused on funding relief options for small businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Registration<form.jotform.com/201176435433147> is required by Thursday, April 30.

The webinar will focus on business assessment and feature an overview of both CARES and SCORE. The CARES ACT, which stands for Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, authorizes the Paycheck Protection Program to provide small businesses with the resources needed to maintain payroll, hire back employees, and cover applicable overhead. SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow, and achieve their goals.

Questions? Call Equity and Inclusion at 336-430-5661.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.