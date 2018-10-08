News Release: City Offers Info About Lead Paint Hazards and Related Grants

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Contact: Jennifer Freeman
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2530
City Offers Info About Lead Paint Hazards and Related Grants
GREENSBORO, NC (October 8, 2018) – The City’s Neighborhood Development Department is recognizing National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week – October 21-27 – by raising awareness of the issue and explaining how its Lead Safe Housing Program can help those who need it.
The department is offering to send one of its Lead Safe Housing Program staff to talk with your community group or organization about the program, the grants available to address lead paint hazards in homes, and/or about arranging for contractors to provide lead hazard reduction services.
To schedule a speaker October 21-27, call Jennifer Freeman, the City’s Lead Safe Housing Program manager, at 336-373-2530. You can also call her to see if you or someone you know qualifies for one of these grants.
Homeowners and landlords may qualify for a City grant for lead hazard reduction if:
* A property was built before 1978
* A property is located within the city limits of Greensboro
* Children age 5 or under are living there or visit frequently
* The occupant’s income falls within the financial guidelines.
Visit this City Web page for more information: www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe<www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe>.
