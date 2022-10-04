News Release: City Offers Info About Lead Paint Hazards and Related Grants

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Offers Info About Lead Paint Hazards and Related Grants

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2022) – The City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department is recognizing National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week – October 23-29 – by raising awareness of the issue and explaining how its Lead-Safe Greensboro program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/housing-neighborhood-development/housing-services/homeowners-renters/housing-rehabilitation-programs/lead-safe-housing-program#!/> can help those who need it.

City staff are available to talk with your community group or organization virtually or in person about the program, grants available to address lead paint hazards in homes, and arranging for contractors to provide lead hazard reduction services.

To schedule a Lead-Safe Greensboro speaker for your meeting October 23-29, or at any other time, call Nicole Jordan, the City’s lead-safe program assistant, at 336-373-2383 or email<mailto:leadsafegso@greensboro-nc.gov?subject=Lead-Safe%20Web%20Contact> her. You can also call that phone number to see if you or someone you know could qualify for one of these grants.

Homeowners and landlords may qualify for a City grant for lead hazard assistance if:

* A property was built before 1978 and is located within Greensboro city limits

* They are a low- to moderate-income homeowner or renter

* A pregnant woman lives in the home or a child under the age of six lives in or visits the home often.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe<www.greensboro-nc.gov/LeadSafe>.

