News Release: City Offering Free Face Coverings Beginning April 29

City Offering Free Face Coverings Beginning April 29

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2020) – In the battle against Covid-19, the City of Greensboro is partnering with Cone Health and United Way of Greater Greensboro to provide free face coverings to Greensboro residents, beginning Wednesday, April 29. The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation is underwriting this initiative.

Residents can pick up one face covering for each member of their household while supplies last at the following locations:

* Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 3 pm

* United Way of Greater Greensboro, 1500 Yanceyville St., Wednesdays only from 10 am to 3 pm

The face coverings will be made of reusable fabric. The recommendation is to wear the face covering at all times when you’re in public, where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

For more information on this program and Covid-19, visit the City’s COVID-19 webpage at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVID-19>.

