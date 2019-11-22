News Release: City of Greensboro Wins National 2019 Digital Cities Survey Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Wins National 2019 Digital Cities Survey Award

GREENSBORO, NC (November 22, 2019) – The City of Greensboro was named one of the top-ranked digital city governments by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) in its annual Digital Cities Survey. Greensboro tied for 10th place with the City of Riverside, CA for cities with a population of 250,000-499,999. CDG is a national research and advisory institute focused on information technology policies and best practices in state and local government.

Greensboro was recognized for using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, strengthen cybersecurity and more. “Congratulations to this year’s Digital Cities winners, who are working to make their communities more secure, user-friendly, efficient and resilient,” said Teri Takai, executive director for CDG. “Their efforts are making technology a driver of better, smarter, more responsive government.”

In the area of security, Greensboro has achieved an ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a globally recognized standard for its cybersecurity management program that protects the City’s systems and programs from threats and cyber attacks. The City is one of only a few worldwide to achieve this prestigious cybersecurity certification.

This is the fifth Digital Cities Survey Award for Greensboro.

