News Release: City of Greensboro Selling Discounted Compost Bins and Rain Barrels

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Masey DeMoss

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2342

City of Greensboro Selling Discounted Compost Bins and Rain Barrels

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is making it easy for residents to lower their carbon footprint and conserve water by offering backyard compost bins and rain barrels at discounted prices. The City is offering 80-gallon Earth Machine compost bins for $50 and 55-gallon Systern rain barrels for $69.95.

The sale is open to all Guilford County residents. To order a compost bin or rain barrel, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/BinBarrelSale<www.greensboro-nc.gov/BinBarrelSale> and order online by October 1. Bins and barrels can be picked up between 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday, October 9, at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.

“Whether you want to take better care of the planet by enriching your soil or conserving water, there are plenty of reasons to buy a bin or barrel,” said Recycling Education Specialist Masey DeMoss.

Twenty-five percent of a typical household’s waste can be composted. Keeping these items out of your trashcan frees up space at the landfill and cuts down on carbon and methane emissions released in landfills. Composting also reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, helps soil retain moisture, and prevents soil erosion. Rain barrels help conserve water, reduce storm water runoff, and minimize the need for chemical fertilizers.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.