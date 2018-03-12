[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City of Greensboro Offices Closing at 11:30 am Due to Winter Weather
GREENSBORO, NC (February 5, 2018) – Due to inclement weather, City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closing at 11:30 am on Monday, March 12. The closings include parks and recreation centers, libraries, and offices, including the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
A full list of City facility closings, meeting cancellations, and service changes will be udpated online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WinterClosings
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Twitter
YouTube
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: City of Greensboro Offices Closing at 11:30 am Due to Winter Weather"