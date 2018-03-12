News Release: City of Greensboro Offices Closing at 11:30 am Due to Winter Weather

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Offices Closing at 11:30 am Due to Winter Weather

GREENSBORO, NC (February 5, 2018) – Due to inclement weather, City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closing at 11:30 am on Monday, March 12. The closings include parks and recreation centers, libraries, and offices, including the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

A full list of City facility closings, meeting cancellations, and service changes will be udpated online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WinterClosings .

