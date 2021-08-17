News Release: City of Greensboro Hosts Recycle Rodeo September 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Masey Demoss

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2342

City of Greensboro Hosts Recycle Rodeo September 18

GREENSBORO, NC (August 17, 2021) – The City of Greensboro and St. Paul Catholic Church will hold a Recycle Rodeo drop-off event for hard-to-recycle items from 8 am to 2 pm on Saturday, September 18 at the church’s parking lot, located at 2715 Horse Pen Creek Rd. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items to bring include:

* Paper for shredding – sensitive documents only (5-box limit)

* Household Hazardous Waste – batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.

* Electronic waste – phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions

* Foam and Styrofoam

Items will be recycled or properly and safely disposed. The City’s recycling education team will also be on site to provide information about recycling and waste reduction.

Wondering if something is Household Hazardous Waste or an electronic item that will be accepted? Download the GSO Collects App<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle> to use the Waste Wizard to search virtually any item to find out if it should be trashed, recycled, or disposed of in another way. You can also use the Waste Wizard and other features online<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.