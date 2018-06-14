News Release: City of Greensboro Hosts Five Public Forums on Soliciting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
City of Greensboro Hosts Five Public Forums on Soliciting
GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2018) – The City of Greensboro’s Legal Department is hosting five public forums as part of its review of the ordinances which govern solicitors, mobile food vendors, street performers and those who use public places to ask for money or sell goods. This review consists of legal and statistical analysis, as well as public input from solicitors, vendors, merchants, business owners and residents.
Each forum will be conducted by John Stephens of the UNC School of Government who will serve as the trained neutral facilitator. The forums are intended to encourage community-wide input.
The schedule for the public forums is:
Guilford Merchants Association
Wednesday, June 20, 2-4 pm
Host: GMA President and CEO Mark Prince
225 Commerce Pl.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Thursday, June 21, 6:30-8:30 pm
Host: Rev. Julie Peeples
400 W. Radiance Dr.
Interactive Resource Center
Friday, June 22, 10 am to noon
Host: Executive Director Michelle Kennedy
407 E. Washington St.
Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro
Monday, June 25, 2-4 pm
Host: President Walker Sanders
330 S. Greene St., Suite 100
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Tuesday, June 26, 6:30-8:30 pm
Host: Pastor W.F. Wright
408 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
