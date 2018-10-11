News Release: City of Greensboro Closes at 3:30 pm Due to Inclement Weather

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City of Greensboro Closes at 3:30 pm Due to Inclement Weather
GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) – Due to inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Michael, the City of Greensboro closed at 3:30 pm today, October 11. The Contact Center will remain open to take calls at 336-373-CITY (2489). The City will resume normal operating hours on Friday, October 12.
