News Release: City of Greensboro Closes at 3:30 pm Due to Inclement Weather

City of Greensboro Closes at 3:30 pm Due to Inclement Weather

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) – Due to inclement weather associated with Tropical Storm Michael, the City of Greensboro closed at 3:30 pm today, October 11. The Contact Center will remain open to take calls at 336-373-CITY (2489). The City will resume normal operating hours on Friday, October 12.

