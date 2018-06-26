News Release: City of Greensboro Closed July 4 in Observance of Independence Day

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City of Greensboro Closed July 4 in Observance of Independence Day

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2018) – City of Greensboro offices and facilities are closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. The services and facilities below will operate on a holiday schedule.

* Because this holiday falls on a Wednesday this year, which is the day no City trash or recycling collections take place, all City collections will remain on schedule the first week of July.

* The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are both closed on Wednesday, July 4.

* The Greensboro History Museum and the Greensboro Public Libraries are both closed on Wednesday, July 4.

* Greensboro Transit Authority will operate hourly service from 6 am to 10 pm on Wednesday, July 4. GTCC will not be served by Route 11 on Wednesday, July 4. Some downtown bus stops will be affected during holiday activities. GTA administrative offices will also be closed on Wednesday, July 4.

* Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

* Community recreation centers, ENERGY at the Park summer playground program, Greensboro Cultural Center, Smith Senior Center, Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, Lake Townsend, Greensboro Youth Council, Camp Joy, City Beautiful, and Parks and Recreation administrative offices are closed Wednesday, July 4. City swimming pools, spraygrounds, parks, gardens, trails, cemeteries, Lake Higgins, Lake Brandt, and Gillespie Golf Course are open to the public on their regular operating schedules throughout Independence Day. All facilities resume normal operating hours Thursday, July 5.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.