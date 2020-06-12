News Release: City of Greensboro Celebrates Juneteenth

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Celebrates Juneteenth

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2020) – Creative Greensboro, the Department of Libraries and Museum, and Parks and Recreation will host a day of virtual Juneteenth activities in celebration and remembrance on Friday, June 19. Videos, Facebook Live events, and Zoom calls will held beginning at 9 am and run through 7:30 pm.

Events include cooking segments, historical perspectives, arts performances, panel discussions, and more. Events will be broadcast on the City of Greensboro’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>. A complete schedule with details can be found at www.GSOSummerOnline.com<www.GSOSummerOnline.com>. All events are free.

Juneteenth: A Day of Celebration and Remembrance Schedule

9 am: Welcome and City of Greensboro Proclamation

9:15 am: Book Reading

9:30 am: Introduction to Juneteenth History and Traditions

9:45 am: Emancipation Proclamation

10 am: Songs of Experience: A Conversation with Rhiannon Giddens

10:50 am: The Poetry Project Spoken Word Performance

11 am: JoyeMovement Dance Company Performance

11:15 am: Dame’s Chick & Waffles Cooking Segment

12 noon: History Lunch Break: Voting Rights, an Unfinished Story

1 pm: Juneteenth Book Talk

1:15 pm: Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet Performance

1:30 pm: Games and Activities from 1865 Demo

2 pm: Greensboro History Museum: Deeper Inside Project Democracy

3 pm: Tea Cakes Cooking Demo

3:30 pm: Kay Marion Vocal Performance

4 pm: Juneteenth BINGO

5 pm: Juneteenth and Its Greensboro Ties

5:30 pm: Divine Nine: Histories of Service – A Panel Discussion

6:30 pm: Juneteenth: Freedom, Hope, and Song – A Discussion with James Shields

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger announced that slaves in Texas were free by order of the President of the United States. The announcement came two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863.

