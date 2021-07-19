News Release: City of Greensboro Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2020) – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Greensboro for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The City has received this prestigious award for forty-six consecutive years from 1975 through 2020.

