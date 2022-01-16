News Release: City of Greensboro Announces Winter Storm Closings

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City of Greensboro Announces Winter Storm Closings

GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2022) – Winter Storm Izzy has resulted in several City of Greensboro closures today, including:

* All Greensboro Public Library branches

* Greensboro History Museum

* All Parks and Recreation facilities

* Greensboro Cultural Center

* GTA bus service will be suspended at noon, including fixed routes and paratransit routes. Service will resume on snow routes when cleared.

Stay up-to-date on all City closures at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates>.

City offices are also closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Details are on the City’s website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/16523/36>.

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

Cell: 336-430-7525

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>