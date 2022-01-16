News Release: City of Greensboro Announces Winter Storm Closings

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105
City of Greensboro Announces Winter Storm Closings
GREENSBORO, NC (January 16, 2022) – Winter Storm Izzy has resulted in several City of Greensboro closures today, including:
* All Greensboro Public Library branches
* Greensboro History Museum
* All Parks and Recreation facilities
* Greensboro Cultural Center
* GTA bus service will be suspended at noon, including fixed routes and paratransit routes. Service will resume on snow routes when cleared.
Stay up-to-date on all City closures at www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates<www.greensboro-nc.gov/WeatherUpdates>.
City offices are also closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Details are on the City’s website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/16523/36>.
# # #
Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
Cell: 336-430-7525
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>