News Release: City of Greensboro Announces MLK Jr Day Closings

City of Greensboro Announces MLK Jr Day Closings

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2022) – City offices are closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Monday, January 17. That day’s collections instead take place on Tuesday, January 18, and Tuesday’s collections take place on Wednesday, January 19.

* The White Street Landfill, Solid Waste Transfer Station, and the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center are all closed on Monday, January 17.

* The Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro History Museum are closed Monday, January 17.

* Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA), Access GSO (formerly SCAT) and HEAT will operate on a Saturday schedule with GTA providing hourly service from 6 am to 10 pm.

* City recreation centers, Lake Higgins, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, Greensboro Youth Council, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Parks and Recreation administrative offices will be closed Monday, January 17. All City parks, gardens, trails, cemeteries, Lake Brandt, Lake Townsend and Gillespie Golf Course will be open to the public. Regular operational hours for all programs and facilities resume Tuesday, January 18.

* The Greensboro Cultural Center will be closed Monday, January 17.

* Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and on weekends. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

