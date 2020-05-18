News Release: City of Greensboro Announces Memorial Day Closures and Changes

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Announces Memorial Day Closures and Changes

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2019) – City offices are closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

There are no trash or recycling collections that day. Instead, Monday’s collections take place Tuesday, May 26, and Tuesday’s take place Wednesday, May 27. All other collections remain the same. The White Street Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Monday, May 25.

In keeping with recent service changes due to COVID-19, GTA will operate on a Saturday schedule with hourly services from 6 am to the last trip leaving the J. Douglas Galyon Depot at 8 pm. GTA will also operate Route 17 Lawndale Drive.

All City parks, trails and greenways remain open, and Gillespie Golf Course will operate on its normal schedule. City lakes will be open from 7 am to 3 pm, with limited operations. The following facilities are closed due to COVID-19: Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices, recreation centers, Greensboro Sportsplex, Smith Active Adult Center, Trotter Active Adult Center, Greensboro Cultural Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, City pools and spraygrounds and Greensboro Youth Council. All Greensboro Library branches and Greensboro History Museum also remain closed.

Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

