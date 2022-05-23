News Release: City of Greensboro Announces Memorial Day Closures and Changes

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Announces Memorial Day Closures and Changes

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2022) – City offices will be closed on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

There are no trash or recycling collections that day. Instead, Monday’s collections take place Tuesday, May 31, and Tuesday’s take place Wednesday, June 1. All other collections remain the same. The White Street Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed Monday, May 30.

On Monday, May 30, GTA will operate on a Saturday schedule hourly from 6 am to 10 pm. Route 11 will not serve GTCC Jamestown. Access GSO will offer services on a Saturday schedule from 6 am to 10 pm.

The Greensboro Public Libraries, Greensboro History Museum and Greensboro Cultural Center are closed on Monday, May 30.

All City parks, trails, and greenways remain open. Gillespie Golf Course will operate on its normal schedule. Call 336-373-5850 to schedule a tee time. Lake Brandt and Lake Townsend will be open from 7 am to 8:30 pm. Lake Higgins will be closed. City pools and spraygrounds will open for the season on Saturday, May 28 and be open May 29 and 30.The following facilities will be closed for the holiday: Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices, recreation centers, Greensboro Sportsplex, Smith Active Adult Center, Trotter Active Adult Center, Xperience @ Caldcleugh, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Greensboro Youth Council.

Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

