News Release: City of Greensboro Announces Holiday Closings

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City of Greensboro Announces Holiday Closings

GREENSBORO, NC (December 16, 2019) – City offices are closed on Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26, as well as Wednesday, January 1, 2020 for the holidays. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* There are no trash and recycling collections on Wednesday, December 25. Collections remain the same on Tuesday, December 24 and Thursday, December 26. There is also no trash or recycling collections on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Collections remain the same on Tuesday, December 31 and Thursday, January 2, 2020.

* The White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

* The Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro History Museum will be closed Tuesday, December 24 through Thursday, December 26, as well as Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

* Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) and SCAT are operating on the following schedule for the holidays:

* Tuesday, December 24 -hourly service ending at 6 pm

* Wednesday, December 25 – no service

* Tuesday, December 31 – hourly service ending at 6 pm

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 – no service

* HEAT will not operate during the entire holiday period. The GTA Administrative offices are closed Tuesday, December 24, Wednesday, December 25, Thursday, December 26, and Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

* Parks and Recreation administrative offices, City Beautiful, Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation will be closed Tuesday, December 24 through Thursday, December 26, and Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Other Parks and Recreation Services affected include:

o Regional parks, including Barber, Country, Hester, Keeley and Price are closed on Wednesday, December 25 only.

o Cemeteries are open to the public, but no services will be performed on Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.

o Botanical Gardens, including Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden, Greensboro Arboretum, Bog Garden and Gateway Gardens, are open every day.

o Greensboro Sportsplex, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion, Barber Park Events Center and all recreation centers are closed Tuesday, December 24 through Thursday, December 26; close at 6 pm on Tuesday, December 31; closed January 1, 2020.

o Greensboro Youth Council is closed from Monday, December 23 and reopens Monday, January 6, 2020.

o The Smith Senior Center is closed Tuesday, December 24 through Thursday, December 26. The center is open from 8 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, December 31 and closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

o The Greensboro Cultural Center closed at 6 pm on Monday, December 23 and is closed Tuesday, December 24 through Thursday, December 26. The center is closes at 6 pm on Tuesday, December 31 and is closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

o City lakes, including Brandt, Higgins and Townsend are closed Tuesday, December 24 through Thursday, December 26, and Wednesday, January 1.

* Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and on weekends. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

