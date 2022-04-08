News Release: City of Greensboro Announces Good Friday/Spring Break Closures and Changes

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Announces Good Friday/Spring Break Closures and Changes

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2022) – City offices are closed on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday/Spring Break.

No garbage or recycling collections will take place on Friday, April 15. Friday’s collections take place Thursday, April 14, and Thursday’s collections take place April 13. All other collections remain the same. The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are both closed Friday, April 15.

The Greensboro Public Libraries and Greensboro History Museum are both closed Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17. The Greensboro Cultural Center is closed Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17.

On Friday, April 15, the Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) will run a Saturday schedule with hourly frequency. HEAT will run on a weekend schedule with no service on routes 73 or 75. Access GSO will also run on a Saturday schedule.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Administrative Offices, recreation centers, AIR, Greensboro Youth Council, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, Xperience @ Caldcleugh, and the Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion will be closed Friday, April 15 through Sunday, April 17. City parks, gardens, lakes, trails, cemeteries, Greensboro Sportsplex, and Gillespie Golf Course will be open to the public on their normal operating schedules.

Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

