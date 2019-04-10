News Release: City of Greensboro Announces Good Friday/Spring Break Closings

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Announces Good Friday/Spring Break Closings

GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2019) – City offices are closed on Friday, April 19 in observance of Good Friday/Spring Break. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Friday, April 19. Friday’s collections take place Thursday, April 18, and Thursday’s collections take place Wednesday, April 17. All other collections remain the same.

* The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are both closed on Friday, April 19.

* The Greensboro History Museum and the Greensboro Public Libraries are closed on Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 21.

* On Friday, April 19, the Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) will run a Saturday schedule with hourly frequency except for Route 17-Lawndale Drive, which will not operate. There will be no service to the GTCC Jamestown campus. HEAT will run on a Saturday schedule with no service on Routes 73 or 75. SCAT will also run on a Saturday schedule.

* Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

* Greensboro Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices, Community Recreation Centers, Greensboro Youth Council, City Beautiful, City Arts & Events, Smith Senior Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Barber Park Event Center, and Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion will be closed Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21. The Greensboro Cultural Center will be closed Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 21, but open on Saturday, April 20. The Greensboro Sportsplex will be closed to the public on Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20 for a scheduled tournament and will remain closed on Sunday, April 21. City parks, gardens, lakes, trails, cemeteries, and Gillespie Golf Course will be open to the public on their normal operating schedules.

