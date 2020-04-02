News Release: City of Greensboro Announces Good Friday Closures and Changes

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro Announces Good Friday Closures and Changes

GREENSBORO, NC (April 10, 2019) – City offices are closed on Friday, April 10 in observance of Good Friday/Spring Break.

No garbage or recycling take place on Friday, April 10. Friday’s collections take place Thursday, April 9, and Thursday’s collections take place Wednesday, April 8. All other collections remain the same.

Due to issues around COVID-19, the City has suspended its residential curbside yard waste collection. Residents are required to make an appointment to dispose of any bulk items such as furniture, mattresses and appliances. Contact the City Contact Center at 336-373-CITY (2489) to make an appointment for bulk waste pickup. Yard waste may be taken to the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St., for disposal. There is no cost to residents in cars, vans, passenger vans, pickup trucks and non-dumping trailres. Dump trucks and trailers are charged by the ton. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 7:50 am to 3 pm, and Saturday 7 am to 1 pm.

In keeping with recent service changes due to COVID-19, GTA will operate its seven Sunday routes 6 am to 8 pm with hourly frequency on Friday, April 10. . Routes 15, 17 and 12A will be available as well.

City trails and greenways remain open, and Gillespie Golf Course will operate on its normal schedule. City lakes will be open from 10 am to 3 pm, with limited operations. All City parks, gardens, neighborhood parks, and indoor facilities, along with Greensboro Library branches and Greensboro History Museum, remain closed.

Emergency services are available for water and sewer needs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

