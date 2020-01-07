News Release: City of Greensboro and United Way Seeking 100 Male Mentors During National Mentoring Month

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City of Greensboro and United Way Seeking 100 Male Mentors

During National Mentoring Month

Greensboro, NC (January 7, 2020) – January is National Mentoring Month. The City of Greensboro and United Way of Greater Greensboro are introducing a new mentoring initiative aimed at men and boys, called 100 Males Mentoring.

This is an opportunity for City Manager David Parrish to rally 100 men to mentor 100 boys throughout Greensboro. “If we mentor our younger generation and simply be present and have influence, it could make a difference. If this works, it could change a life, change a generation, and possibly change our community,” said City Manager David Parrish.

The City is partnering with United Way’s Mentoring Matters initiative to increase the number of mentors and improve the lives of young men most impacted by violent crime.

A breakfast will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 7:30am – 9am at The Terrace at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Several agencies will be on hand to showcase their mentoring opportunities. To attend the100 Males Mentoring breakfast, click here to register: Event Registration<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/executive/office-of-equity-inclusion>

“Each of us has the power to truly impact the future for our youth by simply being a caring adult in their life as a friend and mentor,” said Michelle Gethers-Clark, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Research shows mentors can play a powerful role in providing youngsters with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and excel in school, and reduce or avoid risky behavior, such as gang activity or drug use.

In turn, young people who are mentored are:

* 55 percent more likely to be enrolled in college

* 81 percent more likely to participate regularly in sports or extracurricular activities

* 78 percent more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities

* More than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team

Yet, the same research shows nine million young people in our country will grow up without a mentor. National Mentoring Month, each January, allows for unique engagement from community members interested in becoming a mentor. This year, with the support of the mentoring community, we are encouraging the public to go beyond just digital engagement – and become involved in making a real-life impact.

Mentoring relationships are at their best when connections are made between a caring adult and a young person who knows someone is there to help guide them through those real-life decisions. Pledge to be a mentor today, by contacting the United Way of Greater Greensboro or visit www.unitedwaygso.org/mentoring-matters<www.unitedwaygso.org/mentoring-matters/>

Other activities taking place during National Mentoring Month include:

Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

A day to share in the inspirational words of MLK, Jr., and elevate the spirit of service through volunteerism.

International Mentoring Day

A day of international conversations on social media where photos, video and messages share powerful mentoring stories.

Thank Your Mentor Day

A day for all who have real life mentoring experiences to thank those who helped them on their path to adulthood and beyond when we encourage anyone who has had a mentor to say thank you by sending a note, a card or sharing a story on social media using #MentorIRL.

About National Mentoring Month

National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with support from the Highland Street Foundation. Each year since its launch in 2002, National Mentoring Month has benefited from the strong support of the US President and the United States Congress.

