News Release: City News Briefs Now Available Through Alexa Flash Briefing Skill

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

City News Briefs Now Available Through Alexa Flash Briefing Skill

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2019)-Getting news updates about the City of Greensboro just got easier with Amazon’s Echo devices and other Alexa devices. Starting today, residents can access the free, weekly Greensboro Alexa Flash Briefing skill for a quick rundown of City news and community events.

“We continue to explore new ways to help Greensboro be a Smart City,” said Jane Nickles, director of Information Technology. “Partnering with the Amazon Alexa for the Flash Briefings is another avenue for us to leverage technology to reach and engage our residents.”

To get started, users must have the Alexa app on a smartphone or tablet to access the Flash Briefing skill. Once in the app, click the “Menu” icon and choose “Skills & Games.” Type “City of Greensboro” in the search bar and once found, click “Enable Skill.”

Users can simply ask Alexa, “What’s my Flash Briefing” or “What’s the News” to hear the latest weekly updates from the City of Greensboro.

###

Regards,

Carla Banks

Communications & Marketing Director

City of Greensboro

Office: 336-373-3769

Cell: 336-337-9914

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro NC 27402

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.