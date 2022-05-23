News Release: City Manager Presents Recommended Budget for FY 2022-23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Manager Presents Recommended Budget for FY 2022-23

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2022) – During the May 23 City Council meeting, Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba presented a $689 million recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The recommended budget maintains the current City property tax rate of 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation and proposes an increase to the monthly solid waste fee from $2.50 to $3.50 and household hazardous waste monthly fees from $0.60 to $0.97 to help offset contracted service cost increases. With these rate increases, Greensboro remains one of the lowest among its peer cities in North Carolina.

The manager’s budget presentation and the recommended budget will be available online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Budget<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Budget> by noon on Tuesday, May 24.

“The recommended budget builds on the growth momentum we’ve had in 2021 and 2022, incorporating the priorities of City Council and reflecting their commitment to responsible fiscal management, while continuing to provide services that improve the quality of life for all Greensboro residents and our 3,000+ employees,” said Jaiyeoba. “While uncertainties resulting from the pandemic persist and our recovery is gradual, the recommended budget puts our City in a position to emerge stronger from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This budget also makes plans and projections for the near future in a prudent, visionary, and pragmatic manner to accommodate growth in an equitable manner, while continuing to invest in our employees.”

The proposed budget recognizes the need for a reorganization of our structure to more effectively respond to the needs of growth and includes new positions throughout the organization to meet operational needs and community expectations. The Police Department will add eight new patrol officers, along with an End Gun Violence coordinator and the Fire Department will add 15 firefighters for a new company to service annexed areas. The City Manager proposes adding other new positions in Minority and Women Business Enterprise office, the City Manager’s Office, Transportation, Water Resources, and Parks and Recreation departments, among others.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the recommended Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget at 5:30 pm, June 7. Residents can learn more about the recommended budget and provide feedback by accessing the City’s online budget simulator, Balancing Act<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/budget-evaluation/budget-simulator/-fsiteid-1>.

The City Council is expected to vote on the budget Tuesday, June 21.

