News Release: City Manager Presents Recommended Budget for FY 2020-21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Manager Presents Recommended Budget for FY 2020-21

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2021) – During the May 18 City Council meeting, Greensboro City Manager David Parrish presented a $617 million recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022. The recommended budget maintains the current City property tax rate of 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation and proposes a 4.5 percent water rate increase, an increase of $2.12 per month for the average water customer inside the City limits.

The manager’s budget presentation and the recommended budget will be available online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Budget<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Budget> by noon on Wednesday, May 19.

“Last year, we made difficult choices to reduce expenditures, in some cases reducing services and postponing maintenance and other improvements to ensure the organization could endure whatever economic slowdown COVID-19 would deliver. We have financially weathered this storm,” City Manager David Parrish said. “In large part, the proposed Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget looks forward to a community and organization that begins to return to more normal ways of life and service provision, even if it does so with the hesitancy that has proven necessary since the beginning of the pandemic.”

The budget restores nearly $5 million in operating funds cut last year due to the pandemic, including critical areas, such as facility maintenance and programming.

The proposed budget also includes new positions in several priority service areas. The Police Department added five new homicide detectives, a victim advocate, and a crime analyst in December and expects to add eight more officer positions in Fiscal Year 2021-22. The City Manager proposes adding other new positions in the Minority and Women Business Enterprise office and the Fire, Parks and Recreation, Water Resources, and Human Rights departments.

The City Council will hold a virtual public hearing on the recommended Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget at 5:30 pm, June 1. Residents who want to participate and provide feedback about the budget can submit their comments to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov>. Comments will be submitted to City Council and posted on the City website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/meeting-calendar> the following day. Residents can also learn more about the recommended budget and provide feedback by accessing the City’s online budget simulator, Balancing Act<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/budget-evaluation/budget-simulator/-fsiteid-1>.

The City Council is expected to vote on the budget Tuesday, June 15.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.