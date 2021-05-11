News Release: City Manager David Parrish to Step Down Effective June 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Manager David Parrish to Step Down Effective June 30

GREENSBORO, NC (May 11, 2021) – Greensboro City Manager David Parrish announced he will resign, effective June 30, after nearly nine years of service to the City of Greensboro, with the past three as city manager.

“Serving as the city manager in my hometown of Greensboro has been the highest honor of my professional career,” Parrish said. “This organization is strong. We have the right people in the right places and we are moving in the right direction. I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for this city.”

During his tenure with the City, Parrish led efforts to improve infrastructure, including water resources, roads, and City-owned buildings. He also guided the City through the tornado that impacted east Greensboro in 2018 and currently, the COVID-19 pandemic. Parrish also hired both the current police and fire chiefs.

“David Parrish accomplished a number of impressive projects during his time with the City. Under his leadership, the City has increased its affordable housing stock, improved our water infrastructure system and provided much-needed leadership with economic development issues,” Greensboro Mayor Vaughan said. “Additionally, at this most critical time, David helped the City become a model for equity and inclusion efforts. His exceptional leadership will be missed and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Parrish manages the day-to-day operations of 3,200 employees, alongside four assistant city managers and more than 20 department directors.

The City’s Human Resources Department will conduct a national search in the coming weeks. The Greensboro City Council will hire Parrish’s replacement.

