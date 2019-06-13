News Release: City/Local Agency #100Homes Campaign Hits its Mark Seven Months Early

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sofia Crisp

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-553-0946

City/Local Agency #100Homes Campaign Hits its Mark Seven Months Early

GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2019) – The objective of converting 100 Greensboro renters to first-time homebuyers by December 31 hit its mark about seven months early. The #100Homes campaign officially closed on its 100th home purchase more than two weeks ago, as was announced Thursday, June 13, at Housing Consultants Group’s (HCG) Annual Breakfast.

As of June 13, 140 homes have been purchased during the ongoing campaign. Of those, 60 percent were houses in east Greensboro. According to Sofia Crisp, HCG executive director, the campaign so far has resulted in close to $15.5 million of real estate purchased in Greensboro, generating about $211,000 in tax revenue.

#100Homes involved the City’s Neighborhood Development Department and HCG, a Greensboro agency the City contracts with to provide housing counseling services under its Housing Connect GSO program umbrella at www.greensboro-nc.gov/HousingConnectGSO. This includes the City’s successfully redesigned down payment and closing cost assistance program (DPA) at www.greensboro-nc.gov/DPA.

The campaign is continuing, says Stan Wilson, director of Neighborhood Development, adding that the combined efforts of his department, HCG, local real estate agents and lenders proved to be a strong force in the positive results.

HCG will continue working with realtors and lenders to track Greensboro homes that are available, show them to potential buyers, and assist with the purchase of those houses.

Now, however, the name of the campaign will change to #200Homes, Crisp says.

The concept of #100Homes was the brain child of Crisp, who says the campaign evolved after working with tornado victims in east Greensboro that lost their houses. Many were spending about $800 a month for rent for substandard housing.

“We can and are helping them to do better,” Crisp says. “It’s a matter of changing behaviors and mindsets and creating opportunities. We want to help anyone own a home in Greensboro. The resources available are for everyone who is eligible.”

“The fact that many new homebuyers are purchasing in east Greensboro is proof of that area’s viability and positive future,” says Wilson.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.