News Release- City Launches Housing and Employment Program Called Welcome HOME

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

City Launches Housing and Employment Program Called Welcome HOME

GREENSBORO, NC (January 23, 2019)-The City’s Neighborhood Development and Workforce Development departments are spearheading Welcome HOME, a program to promote economic development and job creation opportunities for those experiencing homelessness. HOME stands for Housing Opportunities Matching Employment.

The City and Salvation Army are working collaboratively on a model developed to rapidly transition individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The initial cohort for the program is 10 participants. The Salvation Army will assess and select the program participants.

The program’s three key components include: 1) securing housing, 2) providing housing financial assistance and 3) matching participants to jobs and services.

Welcome HOME will provide an initial assessment, housing assistance and case management for up to 24 months. Once participants are housed they will enter the Workforce Development component of the program and receive pre-employment assistance, training, work experience and employment assistance.

NCWorks has approximately 20 potential worksites committed to supporting the program, including the City of Greensboro.

Neighborhood Development will use current homelessness assistance funds to support the re-housing component and Workforce Development will use existing funds to support the employment piece.

For more information contact Chris Rivera at Workforce (336-373-4174) or Stan Wilson with Neighborhood Development (336-373-2509).

# # #

Regards,

Carla Banks

Communications & Marketing Director

City of Greensboro

Office: 336-373-3769

Cell: 336-337-9914

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro NC 27402

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.