News Release: City Lakes Host Children’s Fishing Tournament July 1-14

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jennifer Hance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2964

City Lakes Host Children’s Fishing Tournament July 1-14

GREENSBORO, NC (June 22, 2020) – City Lakes will host a children’s fishing tournament July 1-14. There are separate age divisions for children 6 and under, 7-12 year old, and 13-17. Cost is $10. Register online to participate<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=LKVIRFISHSU>.

Kids can catch bass, crappie, or catfish at one of the three city lakes (Higgins, Brandt, Townsend) during the tournament window for a chance to win. Submit a photo via email of the fish next to a standard measuring device (ruler, tape measure, or yard stick) including the 8-digit code provided. Rules will be emailed to participants after they have submitted their registration payment. The longest fish in each category and age division wins.

This program is part of GSO: Greensboro Summer Online, a collaboration between Creative Greensboro, and Libraries and Museums, and

Parks and Recreation departments offering virtual or social distancing experiences. See more programs at www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.