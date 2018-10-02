News Release: City Joins “Imagine a Day Without Water” Campaign 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

City Joins “Imagine a Day Without Water” Campaign 2018

GREENSBORO, NC (October 2, 2018) – The City of Greensboro Water Resources Department is taking part in “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national campaign to educate people about how water is essential, the challenges facing water and wastewater systems, and the need for investment in those systems.

On October 10, water agencies across the country, organizations, elected officials, corporations, environmental advocates, and more are joining to raise awareness about water infrastructure and resource challenges. To coincide with the event, Greensboro is acknowledging the initiative by sending Twitter messages and videos through social media.

Water resources professionals say the public often takes water service for granted. Clean, safe, reliable, and affordable water comes out of the tap and flows down the drain without a second thought. But the country’s massive infrastructure, much of it underground, which brings water to homes and businesses, takes it away, and treats it, is aging.

According to national statistics, a water main breaks somewhere in the US every two minutes. Most pipes have an average life expectancy of 50 years, but in many major cities, water pipes are more than 100 years old.

In Greensboro, the distribution system consists of treatment facilities, pumping stations, and more than 3,000 miles of buried pipe assets that date back to the early 1900s.

“While our daily needs may vary, the dependence on safe, sustainable, and reliable water service is essential to our community and is not possible without infrastructure investments. The

Imagine a Day Without Water initiative is an effective way to express the importance of this valuable resource,” said Steven Drew, director of Water Resources.

Visit this Web page<www.greensboro-nc.gov/daywithoutwater> to see how you can participate in Imagine a Day Without Water. One idea, explained on the website, is to limit your own use of water on October 10 when going about your usual day. It’s the City’s challenge to go a day without water and then see if the value of this resource has more of an impact on you after that day.

